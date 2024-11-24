Congress relied on micromanagement, guarantees to halt Bommais in Shiggaon

<p class="bodytext">Congress’ victory in Shiggaon, by snatching the seat from the clout of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, came after a gap of nearly three decades thanks to the grand old party’s micromanagement and outreach initiatives to work out the right caste equations. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Bommai, who held Shiggaon since 2008, could not ensure his son Bharath’s victory. Congress’ Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who lost against Bommai last year, succeeded this time. </p>.Shiggaon MLA-elect Pathan meets Satish Jarkiholi .<p class="bodytext">In what was mainly seen as a fight with Bommai, Congress used a network of its workers to pull votes from different communities and plugging gaps to defeat Bharath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pathan defeated Bharath by a convincing margin of 13,448 votes. With Pathan’s win, Haveri district now has Congress MLAs in all its six constituencies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Consolidation of Ahinda votes, dousing of former MLA Syed Azeempeer Khadri’s rebellion and making him canvass actively for Pathan, serious efforts at booth-level under the supervision of senior leaders including ministers, advantage of being in power, unity and guarantees are seen as the major reasons for Congress’ win.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apparently, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi played a key role in Shiggaon by ensuring that ST votes came to Congress. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ensured consolidation of Kuruba votes. Muslim voters, too, largely supported Congress thanks to Khadri and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. A Congress leader said 'discontent' among some BJP leaders over Bharath getting the ticket also helped.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During the Lok Sabha polls, Congress got a lead of over 8,000 votes in Shiggaon. Plus, Bharath’s candidature made Congress more enthusiastic. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A BJP leader admitted that the party leaders were overconfident. They thought Bommai’s track record as MLA would suffice. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Booth committees and detailed data of voters was ready much before the announcement of bypoll. Micro-level campaigning was for the first time planned and executed systematically. We did not have this system earlier. United efforts were made and we reached households of even small communities. Panchamasali and other Lingayats also supported us,” Congress general secretary Sadanand Danganavar, incharge of his party’s war room, said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, who campaigned in Bankapur, had said that the entire government was in Shiggaon, and Congress misused power and money.</p>