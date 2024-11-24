Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress relied on micromanagement, guarantees to halt Bommais in Shiggaon

Pathan defeated Bharath by a convincing margin of 13,448 votes. With Pathan’s win, Haveri district now has Congress MLAs in all its six constituencies.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 21:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us