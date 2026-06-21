Congress says BJP 'targeting' 97 of its seats in Karnataka via SIR

<p>Bengaluru: The Congress, on Saturday, alleged that the BJP had 'plans' to target 97 Assembly constituencies held by it, through the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.</p>.<p>“We suspect the BJP is planning to defeat us in 97 constituencies currently held by our party through SIR. We have intelligence inputs regarding this. We want to create awareness among voters, help them retain their votes and foil BJP's ploy in Karnataka," KPCC working president G C Chandrashekhar told a press meet here.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha member said the ruling party would launch a statewide campaign to ensure every eligible voter completed the enumeration process to prevent BJP from "benefiting" from the SIR exercise that begins on June 30.</p>.<p>“We have already trained our BLA-2s (booth-level agents-2). We will organise a Booth Samavesha to be attended by booth presidents and around 59,000 BLA-2s. We are also inviting leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi,” he said.</p>.<p>The Congress plans to mobilise its booth-level network to assist voters in filling enumeration forms and ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.</p>.<p>“The sole purpose of SIR is to win elections dubiously. It is a huge conspiracy and Congress has been preparing to tackle it, over the last eight months,” he said.</p>.<p>Referring to voter deletions across the country, he contended, "There are six crore deleted voters in the country, including Hindus and Muslims. Not everyone is an illegal migrant".</p>.<p>"More than 102 political parties and organisations, barring BJP and JD(S), are backing us. We are simultaneously preparing for local body elections and are confident of winning all five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority,” he said. </p>