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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress says BJP 'targeting' 97 of its seats in Karnataka via SIR

The Congress plans to mobilise its booth-level network to assist voters in filling enumeration forms and ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:47 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politicsspecial intensive revision

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