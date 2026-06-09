Congress shows excessive sympathy towards Deve Gowda to break BJP-JD(S) alliance: Kumaraswamy

<p>Mandya: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kumaraswamy"> H D Kumaraswamy</a> said on Tuesday that Congress leaders are excessively sympathetic towards former PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/hdd-s-rajya-sabha-term-let-bjp-decide-says-hdk-4014862">H D Deve Gowda</a> in an attempt to create a rift between the BJP and JD(S). </p><p>While speaking to reporters at the inauguration of newly constructed classrooms at Taggahalli village in Mandya, Kumaraswamy confirmed that Deve Gowda has not asked for a Rajya Sabha ticket.</p>.<p>"Former PM H D Deve Gowda had not applied for a Rajya Sabha ticket. But, Congress leaders are showing excessive sympathy towards Gowda to taunt the BJP-JD(S) alliance. The Congress is hatching a conspiracy to create a rift in the alliance between the BJP and the JD(S)," he said. </p><p>"Deve Gowda has been a fighter and has faced several challenges. He is not greedy for power. He quit the Prime Minister's post, when his self-respect was hurt. Are the Congress party leaders unaware of all this?" he asked.</p><p>"Last time, there was no opportunity for another candidate to contest against Deve Gowda. No party had the numbers to field its candidate. The JD(S) had the strength. That is why Deve Gowda was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He did not go to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the Congress," he quipped. </p>.Congress govt 'suppressed' farmer suicide numbers in Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>To a query, Kumaraswamy clarified that former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is not in contact with him. "I have also not contacted any Congress leader", he said. </p><p>When asked if he will meet Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who has been meeting all the former CMs, Kumaraswamy said, "What suggestions should I give? He has criticised me many times asking 'What has Kumaraswamy done as CM twice?'. I have not done anything. What advice will he ask from me? I am aware of everything. There is an adage 'Athi Vinayam Dhurtha Lakshanam'."</p><p>Commenting on the MLC election, he said, "We need two votes and Congress too needs two votes. There is no game plan in this. We will ask MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from the BJP, to vote for us. We will try our best. The Congress has the money and muscle power. Let us see what happens".</p>