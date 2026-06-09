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Congress shows excessive sympathy towards Deve Gowda to break BJP-JD(S) alliance: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy confirmed that Deve Gowda has not asked for a Rajya Sabha ticket.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy interacts with the students during the inauguration of a new classroom at Taggahalli, Srirangapatna, Mandya district on Tuesday.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy interacts with the students during the inauguration of a new classroom at Taggahalli, Srirangapatna, Mandya district on Tuesday.

DH Photo

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Published 09 June 2026, 15:50 IST
BJPCongressIndiaKarnatakadeve gowdaKumaraswamy

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