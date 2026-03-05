Karnataka power tussle | Congress sinks in public eye, but BJP has no coherent counter narrative

<p>Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka is not only grappling with uncertainty over the much-talked-about power transfer, but also appears unsure of retaining power in 2028.</p>.<p>As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar remain locked in a prolonged tug-of-war, the optics hardly inspire confidence ahead of future polls.</p>.<p>Public statements from legislators of both camps betray unease. A recent dinner hosted to mark Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna’s birthday became the latest in a series of political huddles. </p>.<p>Legislators from the old Mysore region, largely Vokkaligas aligned with Shivakumar, signalled a possible “numbers game” post-Budget.</p>.<p>“Whenever we go to our constituency, we hear the same discussion. We are irritated. We want the high command to intervene. We cannot face elections amid confusion,” Balakrishna said, warning it would damage (the party’s) prospects. He added that despite the five guarantees, the power-sharing issue could prove a setback.</p>.'High command should end confusion': D K Shivakumar loyalists make fresh pitch for leadership change in Karnataka.<p>Former minister K N Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, admitted confusion prevails but downplayed its impact.</p>.<p>“Who says the Congress will come to power in 2028? There is still time. In politics, anything can happen. I only hope the freebies help us win,” he remarked.</p>.<p>Amid revived demands for a “dalit CM,” dalit ministers have opposed Shivakumar’s claim based solely on organisational work.</p>.<p>“If dues are discussed, senior leader G Parameshwara too had served eight years as state party chief. Shivakumar completes six years on March 30 and is yet to break Parameshwara’s record,” said Rajanna, who had, earlier, suggested Shivakumar should focus on leading the party to victory in 2028 and serve a full term.</p>.<p>Shivakumar’s repeated assertion that he expects his “due” from the high command for rebuilding the party fuels speculation that he views this as a narrow window for his chief ministerial ambitions.</p>.<p>Hosting a March 10 dinner to mark six years as KPCC chief signals he may step down from the party post and position himself as successor to Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>“I have confidence in myself. Whatever is destined will come at the right time. The party needs new blood,” he said.</p>.<p>To placate dissent, the government has expanded the Cabinet and made minister of state (MoS)-rank appointments across 149 boards and corporations.</p>.<p>Yet, resentment grows over shrinking development funds amid the Rs 52,000 crore annual guarantee outlays.</p>.<p>Add to this the alleged scams in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and the excise department and the diversion of SCP/TSP funds, internal quota backlog and contractors’ “commission” charges, party insiders warn of a narrative resembling the BJP’s 2023 “40% commission” rout.</p>.<p>The saffron party’s campaigns over MUDA, excise and other scams have yet to decisively shift public mood.</p>.<p>For instance, the campaign against kickbacks backfired after the arrest by the Lokayukta of BJP MLA Chandru Lamani.</p>.<p>Senior BJP leaders admit that complacency within the Opposition must give way to a coordinated strategy.</p>.<p>Without sharper political messaging and sustained pressure on issues of instability and governance drift, the BJP risks squandering an opportunity even as Congress battles internal strife.</p>