Congress stages 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' against alleged misuse of Karnataka Guv's office

"I want to clarify that we organised 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' not on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The matter is in the court of law..." the Deputy CM said.

"This 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' is to make sure that the Governor's office should not become an office of a party. We are going there (Raj Bhavan) with a demand to protect the sanctity of this constitutional post," he said.

Shivakumar lamented that there were many pending petitions, seeking permission to prosecute some individuals, with the Governor.

Holding placards, banners, posters and raising slogans condemning Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Congress leaders led by Shivakumar took out a march, which saw the participation of several ministers, Congress MLAs and MPs.

Later, they handed over a memorandum to Gehlot.