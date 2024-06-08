Congress strong enough to win Mangaluru City Corporation and panchayat polls: MLC Ivan D'Souza

Mangaluru: MLC elect Ivan D’Souza said that though the BJP – JD(S) alliance helped in clinching some victories for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka, Congress' vote share had increased in the state even though the grand old party failed to win the expected number of seats.

"The party will be strengthened in Dakshina Kannada and we will make all efforts to win the hearts of the people, so that the Congress will win upcoming zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and Mangaluru City Corporation elections," he told mediapersons on Saturday.

He said, "Congress won nine seats in the state. Our performance is much better than the previous Lok Sabha election. We lost seats in Coastal districts and Old Mysuru area.”

“With the efforts of the party workers, the Congress candidate was able to secure more than six lakh votes in DK. By nominating me as MLC, Congress party and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given me an opportunity once again to serve the people. The party has recognised my service and has given me various responsibilities in the past, which I have discharged. After I was denied a ticket in 2013, I waited patiently and I was nominated as the MLC,” he said.