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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress targets next LS polls, banks on Shivakumar-Hariprasad combine

New KPCC president B K Hariprasad in his speech slammed the RSS and BJP as 'cowards,' accusing the BJP of creating instability through religion-based politics.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 23:59 IST
Karnataka NewsMallikarjun KhargeD K ShivakumarBJP CongressB K HariprasadAll India Congress Committee

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