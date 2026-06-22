Congress targets next LS polls, banks on Shivakumar-Hariprasad combine

<p>Bengaluru: The ruling Congress on Sunday organised a massive show of strength in Bengaluru to mark its organisational changes, making its first move towards retaining Karnataka in 2028 and winning the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>“Both (D K Shivakumar, B K Hariprasad) are more or less of the same age. Our senior leaders here on the stage will guide them. I am also confident that they will strengthen us in the upcoming parliamentary polls,” AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said.</p>.<p>He was speaking during the occasion of senior Congressman and MLC B K Hariprasad taking over as the KPCC president from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who recently became the chief minister.</p>.<p>Slamming the BJP and the RSS-led Sangh Parivar, Kharge said: “If we don’t come to Delhi, RSS, BJP and Modi, who are trying to spoil the nation, won’t go. You must make up your mind to send them home. This is impacting women, youths... They have been ruling for thousands of years, where power was in the hands of the few. Modi is trying to retain that hierarchy. That’s why RSS, ABVP support them.”</p>.B K Hariprasad assumes charge as KPCC chief at mega Congress convention.<p>Contrasting independent India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s contributions to the country, specifically the public sector, Kharge wondered if Modi had any contribution like Nehru’s towards public sector undertakings (PSUs) that generated lakhs of jobs. </p>.<p>“The Modi government must fall. You wait and watch. Modi is facing serious challenges since he hasn’t done any work properly. He has not helped workers. Today, there have been lacunae in education, and children are being misled through syllabus. Vice-chancellors and teachers are having RSS background. This is to ensure political control remains with them,” he said.</p>.<p>Taking exceptions to sloganeering in favour of particular leaders, the AICC president warned Congress cadres against hero worship.</p>.<p><strong>‘RSS, BJP cowards’</strong></p>.<p>New KPCC president B K Hariprasad in his speech slammed the RSS and BJP as “cowards,” accusing the BJP of creating instability through religion-based politics.</p>.HD Kumaraswamy dismisses rift with BJP over cross-voting in Karnataka Council polls.<p>“We shouldn’t allow Congress ideology to get weakened. RSS and BJP are cowards. Throughout their lifetime they keep maligning Nehru but cannot come near him too. Nehru had a nation-building vision, and nurtured several institutions. However, Modi is surrendering before Trump.”</p>.<p>‘Cabinet to decide on restoring student polls’ Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the Cabinet will decide on restoring student union elections in the state. He said that student elections will be conducted in the state from this year only. “Through such elections we will prepare leaders from the panchayat till Parliament” he said. </p><p>“Myself and Hariprasad grew as student leaders in the same college. He contested elections 2-3 years before me. While he contested in 1983 I did so in 1985. I am extremely satisfied to be handing over the president’s position to a loyal worker of the Congress who has organised the party across the country” Shivakumar said. </p><p>He announced that five-member guarantee committees will be formed at all panchayat and wards to reexamine the documents of guarantee beneficiaries. “In every panchayat and ward we will constitute five-member committees. That way there will be committees in (each of) 7000 panchayats and 4000 wards. That way think how many leaders we will create. The Congress is committed to the idea that a leader must develop leaders not followers.”</p>