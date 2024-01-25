JOIN US
india > karnataka

Congress to announce Mandya Lok Sabha candidate soon, says minister

To a query on the possibility of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy contesting from Mandya as JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate, Chaluvarayaswamy said he is not aware of it and not worried on who the alliance candidate is.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 22:38 IST

District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that the Congress will soon announce the name of the party's Mandya candidate, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters at Shivapura in Maddur taluk on Wednesday, he said, "The party has finalised the candidate to be fielded from Mandya. The leaders will make an announcement in this regard, soon."

To a query on the possibility of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy contesting from Mandya as JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "I am not aware of it. Besides, I am not worried on who the alliance candidate is."

When asked about MLC Madhu G Madegowda's statement that he will remain neutral in the upcoming election, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "I don't know why he issued such a statement. There will be minor differences in the party. But, it will be resolved soon."

When asked about the possibilities of MP A Sumalatha joining the Congress, the minister said that he is not aware of it.

(Published 24 January 2024, 22:38 IST)
