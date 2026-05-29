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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress top brass praises outgoing CM Siddaramaiah for 'secular values, 'dignified transition' after resignation

The Congress leadership believes Siddaramaiah’s decision to resign in accordance with the wishes of Rahul Gandhi, followed by his meeting with the party chief along with his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, has paved the way for a smooth transition in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 13:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahCM

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