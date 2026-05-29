Congress top brass praises outgoing CM Siddaramaiah for 'secular values, 'dignified transition' after resignation
The Congress leadership believes Siddaramaiah’s decision to resign in accordance with the wishes of Rahul Gandhi, followed by his meeting with the party chief along with his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, has paved the way for a smooth transition in Karnataka.
Siddaramaiah avaru has been a hugely dominant figure in Karnataka's politics for over four decades, which is a stupendous achievement in itself. He has presented 17 Budgets in the state, just one less than the record set by Vajubhai Vala in Gujarat and one more than the feat…