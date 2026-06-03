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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress veteran G Parameshwara set to be Karnataka's Deputy CM

His appointment is expected to help the Congress strike a social and regional balance in the new government led by Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaG ParameshwaraDeputy CM

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