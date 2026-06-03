Congress veteran G Parameshwara set to be Karnataka's Deputy CM

<p>Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> is set to become <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka's</a> next Deputy Chief Minister, PTI reported citing official sources on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to sources, Parameshwara will take the oath of office and secrecy shortly after Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> is sworn in.</p>.<p>The development marks Parameshwara's return to the Deputy CM's post, a position he previously held in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government headed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> between 2018 and 2019.</p>.D K Shivakumar swearing-in LIVE Updates | 'No hard feelings': Parameshwara ahead of DKS' oath taking.<p>A veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, Parameshwara is currently serving in the state cabinet and is regarded as one of the party's most prominent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dalits">Dalit</a> faces in Karnataka.</p>.<p>His appointment is expected to help the Congress strike a social and regional balance in the new government led by Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Official confirmation regarding the swearing-in ceremony is expected shortly.</p>