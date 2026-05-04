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Congress victory in Karnataka bypolls reflects public trust in govt: CM Siddaramaiah

Samarth Mallikarjun won the Davanagere South Assembly seat by a margin of 5,708 votes, while Umesh Meti won the Bagalkot seat by a margin of 22,332 votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:54 IST
CongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahBagalkotDavanagere

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