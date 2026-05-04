Congress victory in Karnataka bypolls reflects public trust in govt: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/assembly-elections-2026-congress-performed-better-in-kerala-anti-incumbency-trends-influenced-wb-tn-cm-siddaramaiah-3990378">Siddaramaiah </a>on Monday termed the Congress's victory in the by-polls to Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies as a mandate reflecting both the achievements of his government and the enduring strength of the party's ideology.</p><p>Ruling Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun won the Davanagere South Assembly seat by a margin of 5,708 votes, while Umesh Meti won the Bagalkot seat by a margin of 22,332 votes, according to the Election Commission.</p><p>The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South). The by-elections were held on April 9.</p><p>"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the voters who supported and ensured the victory of Congress candidates in the by-elections held in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies. This mandate reflects both the achievements of our government and the enduring strength of the Congress party's ideology," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.</p><p>The CM claimed that despite misinformation campaigns and the influence of money power, voters in both constituencies reaffirmed their trust in the Congress and its governance.</p><p>"We are committed to honouring this trust across the state and remain confident of continued public support in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said people have restored faith and want the party to lead the state.</p>.Karnataka bypolls 2026 | Congress retain both Bagalkot and Davangere South seats.<p>"In Karnataka, we have won both seats. The people have restored faith. They are telling us that we must again lead the state, and we will lead Karnataka," he told reporters here.</p><p>Thanking voters for the by-election victory, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said it is a victory of "Kannada Swabhimana", every Kannadiga, Congress guarantees, Congress workers, and the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>"Thank you, our brothers and sisters of Karnataka! @INCIndia & @INCKarnataka decisively win both Assembly by-elections of Bagalkot and Davanagere South, defeating the BJP," he said in a post on X.</p><p>He credited the victory to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Congress President Shivakumar, and every Congress leader, including PCC working presidents, ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, former MLAs, and office bearers who worked on the ground.</p><p>"A victory for our Congress candidates Umesh Meti (Bagalkot) and Samarth Mallikarjun (Davanagere South)," he added.</p>