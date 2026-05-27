Congress weighs deputy CM berths in new Karnataka govt

<p>Bengaluru: The new Karnataka government, which is likely to be headed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, may have multiple deputy chief ministers as hectic discussions are underway within Congress on the formation of a fresh Cabinet. </p><p>It is possible that deputy chief ministers from the Muslim, Dalit, Lingayat or OBC communities will be appointed, sources said. </p><p>Keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind, the Congress high command is reportedly preferring a “new-look” Cabinet.</p><p>Apparently, over a dozen lawmakers aged below 50 may be picked. Legislators elected once or twice are likely to find a place in the new Cabinet. </p>.D K Shivakumar front-runner for Karnataka Chief Minister as Congress honours power-sharing pact.<p>The Cabinet formation could be linked with the appointment of a new Karnataka Congress president, a post currently held by Shivakumar. </p><p>Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who belongs to the Valmiki (ST) community, is leading the race for the party president’s post. However, it is also said that the Congress may consider a Lingayat for the post. As per discussions, three sitting ministers may be appointed as working presidents of the party. </p><p><strong>Three ministers to opt out?</strong></p><p>At least three senior ministers in the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> Cabinet may choose not to join the new government headed by DK Shivakumar, it is learnt. Two of them are known Siddaramaiah loyalists. This is reminiscent of the stance Belgaum MP Jagadish Shettar took when Basavaraj Bommai became chief minister in 2021. A former chief minister himself, Shettar preferred not to work under Bommai, his political junior. </p>