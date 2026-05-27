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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress weighs deputy CM berths in new Karnataka govt

Keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind, the Congress high command is reportedly preferring a 'new-look' Cabinet.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:44 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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