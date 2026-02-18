<p>Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday defended his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his statement that communal tensions were affecting investments in coastal Karnataka.</p>.<p>Priyank reiterated that RSS is not registered under the relevant laws, though it receives donations.</p>.<p>“As per the law, organisations receiving donations must register. If any organisation refuses to register, it is illegal. Am I allowed to run such an organisation?” he asked.</p>.<p>He added that if the RSS declares it would not register, the government would consider bringing a law to address it.</p>.<p>He questioned the organisation’s legal status and asked, “What is their achievement that they are being protected? If I question ‘Sanghappa’ (RSS), why should others respond? Is the BJP their spokesperson?”</p>.<p>“They claim they are into nation-building. Let them list down 10 activities that qualify as nation-building. RSS says every family should produce three children for nation-building. But why are RSS men bachelors?” he added.</p>.<p>Mocking BJP leaders for defending the RSS, he said, “None of these leaders has worn the RSS uniform. Are Vijayendra’s children wearing the RSS Ganavesh? I will trust that you (BJP) are from the RSS when you and your children become full-time Pracharaks.”</p>.<p>“I want to see if the children of BJP managers attend RSS Shakhas. Send me their photos as proof. I know none of them goes to goshalas, drinks gau mutra or engages in Dharma Rakshane. They only give Trishul Deekshe. When you wear RSS shorts, you become an MLC,” he criticised.</p>.Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge discusses AI with UK minister.<p>Defending his statement on coastal Karnataka, he said, “Any region, be it Mangaluru, Kalaburagi or Bengaluru, attracts investment only if there is a conducive atmosphere. Like bad roads affect Brand Bengaluru, Brand Mangaluru is affected due to some people.”</p>.<p>Citing the Canara Chamber of Commerce and Industry flagging concerns over communal tensions impacting both trade and employment, the minister said the government has a responsibility to respond.</p>.<p>“Instead of trying to prove us wrong, the BJP should acknowledge the issue,” he said, adding that the Congress government has called tenders to set up IT parks and was preparing a blueprint for the blue economy in coastal Karnataka.</p>.<p>“If political and religious leaders speak with wisdom, the district can develop an investment-friendly atmosphere,” he added. Countering the BJP’s charge that Kalaburagi lacks development, he said cement companies have invested in the district.</p>.<p>He noted that special status under Article 371J was granted to address backwardness, but the BJP had opposed it.</p>.<p>Highlighting economic disparities, the minister said Bengaluru contributes around 40% to the GSDP, while Dakshina Kannada accounts for 5.4% and districts, such as Kalaburagi and Bengaluru Rural contribute about 1.9%.</p>.<p>“Shouldn’t we enhance this? It is the responsibility of the government and local leaders to plug loopholes and improve the state’s GDP contribution,” he said. </p>