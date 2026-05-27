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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress will face consequences if CM Siddaramaiah is removed: Backward class federation

Ramachandrappa asserted that their warning was directed squarely at Congress and its high command.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:43 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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