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Congress will not survive in Karnataka if action taken against Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan: Muslim body

"If action is initiated against Minister Zameer Ahmed, the Congress will definitely lose the upcoming elections," Vishwa Muslim Parishat founder Subhan Khan warned.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:51 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDavangereB Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

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