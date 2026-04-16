<p>Davangere: Vishwa Muslim Parishat founder Subhan Khan warned that Congress will not survive in the state if action is taken against Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who has been accused of not campaigning for the party's candidate in Davangere South Assembly constituency during the by-election.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Thursday, he said, the disciplinary action taken by the Congress high command against Legislative Council members Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed has upset the Muslim community. If similar action is taken against Zameer Ahmed, the party may have to face the serious consequences, he added.</p>.Bypoll sabotage row: Didn’t go to Kerala for holiday, was there doing party work': B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.<p>He also noted that these leaders have no role in Sadiq Pailwan's decision to contest as a rebel candidate. The Congress high command is taking revenge against Muslim leaders after listening to District In-charge Minister SS Mallikarjun. "If action is initiated against Minister Zameer Ahmed, the Congress will definitely lose the upcoming elections," he warned.</p><p>Leaders Farvez and Allahbhaksha were present.</p>