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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress will pay heavy price for removing Siddaramaiah: Lakhan Jarkiholi

"The Congress will not win even 40 seats in the 2028 elections," said Lakhan.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 22:03 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsLakhan JarkiholiSiddramaiah

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