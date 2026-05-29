Congress will pay heavy price for removing Siddaramaiah: Lakhan Jarkiholi

<p>Belagavi: MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi said on Thursday that the Congress high command has stuck its hand into a beehive by forcing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down. The move will decimate the Congress in the 2028 Assembly polls, he warned.</p>.<p>In a purported video, Lakhan claimed that CM Siddaramaiah's exit will lead to the downfall of the Congress. The unfortunate development has suppressed the Ahinda movement.</p>.By ‘forcing’ CM Siddaramaiah out, is Congress risking Ahinda drift?.<p>"Siddaramaiah had maintained fiscal discipline while continuing the guarantee schemes. After his departure, the programmes (guarantee schemes) won't continue. Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are not aware of the problems of the state. They think that they have brought the Congress to power in the state," the MLC charged.</p>.<p>"The Congress will not win even 40 seats in the 2028 elections. The BJP paid a heavy price for forcing Yediyurappa to resign. The Congress will face a similar fate. The people will not tolerate removing a mass leader from power," he said.</p>