Congress would retain power in 2028: D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said on Monday that the Congress would retain power in 2028.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, while replying at a press meet to a question on BJP president Nitin Nabin’s reported instruction to state BJP leaders to focus on wresting power in the 2028 polls, said, “In 2023, Amit Shah had said BJP will win 122 seats in Karnataka and asked BJP leaders to get new suits stitched (for oath-taking ceremony)."</p>.Congress will come back to power in Karnataka in 2028, asserts DCM Shivakumar.<p>"But I had told you (reporters) that Congress will win 136 seats. This time, I am again saying Congress will win in 2028. This same D K Shivakumar, and Congress will come to power," he asserted.</p>.<p>In response, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sarcastically suggested that Shivakumar should worry about his future, indirectly referring to the power-tussle in the party.</p>