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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress would retain power in 2028: D K Shivakumar

In response, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sarcastically suggested that Shivakumar should worry about his future, indirectly referring to the power-tussle in the party.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 23:02 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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