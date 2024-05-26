Congress will win all six MLC seats: Saleem Ahmed

Mangaluru: Saleem Ahmed, Congress Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, exuded confidence about the party winning all six seats of graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Karnataka, for which the polling will be held on June 3.

Ahmed has been appointed as KPCC observer for the MLC election in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts.

Speaking to the media, Ahmed said that the youth and teachers are disillusioned with the BJP. "They are craving for a change. South West teachers' constituency candidate K K Manjunath lost the previous election by a narrow margin. Ayanur Manjunath, who was representing the graduates' constituency, has joined the Congress after tendering his resignation. We are confident of securing a majority in the Legislative Council in the coming days,” he said.

“The Congress government in the state has fulfilled all its promises. Welfare schemes have been introduced for teachers. The state government strongly believes in the philosophy of ‘Sarvarigu Samabalu Sarvarigu Samapalu’ (Everyone gets equal living, everyone gets equal share) and is functioning accordingly. The five guarantee schemes of the Congress government are being discussed at the national level,” he said.

Stating that the voters are dejected with the BJP, Ahmed expressed confidence of the Congress winning 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and the I.N.D.I.A. alliance coming to power at the Centre with Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

“The youth want Rahul Gandhi as the PM. The BJP has failed to take up development work. After realising that they will lose the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders are dividing the society by making communal statements,” he alleged.

Responding to a query on the BJP's allegations that the law and order situation in the state has "deteriorated following murders and gang war" in Udupi, Ahmed said that the state government has taken stern action in those cases. “Some incidents have taken place in the state. However, the police have arrested the accused and investigations are ongoing. All steps have been taken to ensure there is law and order, peace and harmony in the state.”

To another query on Congress's "failure" to fulfil the promise of implementing the Old Pension Scheme, Ahmed said, “The CM has already clarified that the proposal is before the Finance Department. It will be implemented in the coming budget.”