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Congress wins Karnataka bypolls, survives SDPI scare

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) dented Congress’s traditional Muslim vote, narrowing the party’s victory margin with Afsar Kodlipete grabbing 18,975 votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 23:12 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka bypolls

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