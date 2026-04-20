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Congress women leaders demand 33% reservation in Lok Sabha without linking it to delimitation

'If Centre has real concern for women, the PM should immediately implement women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation.'
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:03 IST
CongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsLok SabhaReservation

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