<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board Chairperson Shalet Pinto and Chairperson of the Karnataka State Cashew Development Corporation Mamatha Gatti urged the Narendra Modi-led government to implement 33 per cent reservation in the 543 Lok Sabha seats immediately "if it has genuine concern" for women’s empowerment.</p><p>Speaking to media, Shalet Pinto said that the NDA government tried to take advantage of the ongoing assembly elections in five states to push for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by convening a special session. "If they have real concern for women, the PM should immediately convene an all party meeting, take them to confidence and implement women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation."</p>.PM Modi owes apology to women of India: Congress.<p>“We want women to get representation in assembly and Lok Sabha through 33 per cent reservation. The Congress has not been against women’s reservation since the beginning. It was the BJP which did not want to implement it,” she added.</p><p>"It was the Congress which gave first women prime minister Indira Gandhi, first women speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar and first woman President Prathibha Patil to the country,” she added.</p><p>Mamatha Gatti said that it was during the tenure of the Congress under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that a separate ministry was created for the welfare of women and children. </p><p>“We welcome the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam proposed by the Prime Minister. However, a special session of Parliament has been convened in the name of women’s reservation with the intention of pushing delimitation. Congress never opposed women’s reservation, but BJP leaders, including former MP Rama Jois, had opposed it,” she said.</p><p>She pointed out that the delimitation process may take at least 10 years to complete, and urged the central government to implement 33 per cent reservation in the 543 Lok Sabha seats immediately.</p><p>KPCC spokesperson U T Farzana condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the opposition parties of committing "foeticide" for the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Act—aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women.</p><p>She said Congress since the beginning had implemented several laws to protect the women, including prohibition of dowry, equal rights for daughters in property and others. "However, the BJP has initiated a propaganda campaign against the opposition including Congress for the defeat of Nari Shakti Adhiniyam."</p><p>“We want the government to implement women’s reservation and also include reservation for minority women after studying the status of the minority women,” she added.</p>