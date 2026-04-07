Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress workers luring voters with cheap sarees and cookers: Swabhimani Balagana Karnataka president

'Women’s self-respect is being tested by giving them substandard sarees worth Rs 30 to Rs 40.'
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 14:35 IST
CongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us