<p>Davangere: Swabhimani Balagana State Unit President GB Vinay Kumar accused Congress workers of distributing sarees and cookers to voters in Kanugondanahalli of Davangere South assembly.</p><p>Displaying some of the sarees allegedly distributed to voters at a press conference held in the city on Tuesday, he said, women’s self-respect is being tested by giving them substandard sarees worth Rs 30 to Rs 40. "The Shamanur family's intention is to make everyone poor so that they alone can enjoy permanent power. Voters should vote consciously without falling for any lure," he said.</p><p>He said that 16 villages in the South constituency, which are very close to the city, still do not have bus facilities. "Since they cannot go to school and college, an estimated 30,000 girls from that area have cut short their education. The Shamanur family, which has been in power for 30 years, is the direct cause of this," he alleged.</p><p>People have been deprived of infrastructure, he said.</p>