'Consider distilleries’ plea for increased ethanol procurement': Karnataka HC tells oil companies

<p>Bengaluru: The high court of Karnataka has directed the state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to consider the representation of Vinp Distilleries and Sugars Limited, Shiggaon, Haveri district, for enhancement of procurement of ethanol.</p>.<p>The petitioner-company is a dedicated ethanol plant and engaged in the supply of denatured anhydrous ethanol among other allied products.</p>.<p>The petitioner stated that the unit was established exclusively for the purpose of supplying ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies - HPCL, BPCL and IOCL. On September 23, 2025, the OMCs issued a tender notification for the supply of 1050 crore liters of denatured anhydrous ethanol for ethanol supply year 2025-2026. The company contended that it was allotted the quantity of 3.92 crore liters supply of ethanol as against the allocation in the bid for 9.26 crore liters.</p>.<p>The company submitted that not permitting complete supply of ethanol is arbitrary and causes loss considering the huge amount of investment in the dedicated ethanol plant. It was further stated that since 2021 whenever OMCs floated expression of interest and consequent long-term agreement was entered into, the plant’s complete capacity was allowed to be supplied. On the other hand, the OMCs argued that it is purely a contractual matter and that a writ petition is not maintainable.</p>.<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the petitioner-company had a legitimate expectation of continuance of the prevailing policy. The expectation has arisen directly from the agreement itself and the consistent past conduct of the OMCs. The court further pointed out that ethanol is admittedly required, and the present notification seeks procurement of 1,500 crore litres of ethanol.</p>.<p>"Dedicated ethanol plants, which have hitherto supplied ethanol exclusively to the OMCs and which are contractually prohibited from either manufacturing anything else or supplying ethanol to any third party, cannot now be relegated to the short end of the stick, thereby visiting them with grave and manifest prejudice," said <strong>J</strong>ustice M Nagaprasanna, Karnataka HC judge</p>