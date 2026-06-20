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'Consider distilleries’ plea for increased ethanol procurement': Karnataka HC tells oil companies

The petitioner-company is a dedicated ethanol plant and engaged in the supply of denatured anhydrous ethanol among other allied products.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:48 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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