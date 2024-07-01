Constable stabs wife to death inside Hassan SP office over family dispute

Hassan: A police constable stabbed his wife to death over a family dispute in Hassan district on Monday afternoon. The victim had come to the Superintendent of Police's (SP) office to lodge a complaint against her husband when the accused lost his cool and stabbed her to death.
Lokanath, who serves as a constable at Hassan city Police station is the accused in the matter, while the deceased has been identified as his wife Mamatha.
After Lokanath stabbed his wife in the SP office, policemen present at the spot immediately took her to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police have taken Lokanath into custody.
The couple, reportedly, had some differences and were fighting with each other for the last four to five days.
Published 01 July 2024, 08:52 IST