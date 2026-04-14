Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Constitutional court orders binding on all executive, statutory authorities: Karnataka High Court

The High Court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Department of Stamps with direction to consider the representation submitted by the bank within four weeks.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 16:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us