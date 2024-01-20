Constitutional principles reflected in DH Changemakers’ achievements: Justice B S Patil

Bengaluru: Lokayukta Justice B S Patil on Friday admired the life and work of the 15 DH Changemakers of 2024, admitting that he was inspired by them.
“What is the meaning of changemaking? (is something) I realised after looking at their performance and excellent work,” he said while speaking at the DH Changemakers of 2024 awards ceremony.
Patil, who was the chief guest of the programme, said that the awardees have surpassed various challenges and limitations to become achievers whose lives are abundant with lessons for everyone.
“We have seen in these 15 Changemakers the dynamism of the principles and ethos contained in the Constitution of India - our sacred document - which speaks volumes about equality, empowerment, social transformation, caring for children, removing disparities between haves and have-nots, and bridging the gap between the poor and rich. I saw these principles in the roles played by the Changemakers,” he said.
He quoted disability rights advocate Helen Keller on how her challenges were her powers and Thomas Carlyle’s statement about people who have found their work being blessed and joyful. “We saw that kind of happiness (here) because they found their work that gave them happiness across areas, where excellence is achieved.”
Reminiscing about his time as a law student, lecturer, and practising lawyer, he highlighted one of the fundamental duties of an Indian that has stuck with him since. “The Constitution of India mandates that every citizen of India is required to constantly strive to achieve excellence...because individual excellence leads to collective excellence, (which) takes the nation to great heights,” he said.
Justice Patil also acknowledged DH’s efforts in recognising the changemakers. “I am inspired, touched and moved by the exhibition of great talent, whether in a rural area, forest or in space. Recognising Changemakers in this way is a changemaking event. Therefore, Deccan Herald is a changemaker and I acknowledge their efforts and appreciate each one associated with this.”