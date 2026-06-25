Consumer refuses to pay bill, sets Gescom office on fire in Karnataka's Raichur

<p>An aggrieved consumer who refused to pay electricity bill arrears totalling Rs 11,000 set the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gescom">Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) </a>sub-division office in Mallata village in the district.</p>.<p>Shivappa Gadigi, a resident of Hallihosur, was upset after Gescom employee Richard, acting on the directions of his superior officers, cut the <br>power supply to Shivappa’s father Basanagouda Gadigi’s home.</p>.Fire at Delhi's Tata-owned data centre costs 20 years worth of data, disrupts Google Cloud services.<p>An enraged Shivappa then proceeded to the Mallata Gescom sub-office, where he reportedly attacked the employees. He then proceeded to douse the office in petrol, and then lit it on fire, said Gescom officers.</p>.<p>Documents and records stored at the office, along with cash and computers, were reduced to ash in the fire. Fortunately, nobody sustained any injuries in the fire.</p>.<p>Gescom officers have urged the police to take action against Shivappa for attacking the employees and destroying public property. A case has been registered at the Sirwar police station.</p>