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Homeindiakarnataka

Consumer refuses to pay bill, sets Gescom office on fire in Karnataka's Raichur

Documents and records stored at the office, along with cash and computers, were reduced to ash in the fire.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeFireRaichurGescom

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