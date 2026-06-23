Continue UG talent scheme for more years: CM D K Shivakumar to higher education department

<p>Bengaluru: The Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme, wherein students handpicked from select state-run universities are given the opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom for a two-week long learning experience at various varsities in that country, is slated to end next year.</p>.<p>However, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> instructed officials in the higher education department to take steps to ensure the programme continues for a few more years.</p>.CM Shivakumar invites H D Kumaraswamy for open debate on Bidadi township at Vidhana Soudha.<p>Interacting the 29 students chosen from six universities – University of Mysore, Karnatak University, Dharwad, Bengaluru Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Davangere University, Akkamahadevi Women’s University and Bidar University – for SCOUT programme this year, Shivakumar said, “You will be our ambassadors in UK. Travelling abroad is a wonderful experience and you will learn many things. Make sure you imbibe leadership qualities”.</p>.<p>Shivakumar recalled his 22-day-long trip to Vienna in 1987, when he <br>was selected for the World Youth Exchange Programme.</p>.<p>“Don’t restrict such programmes to three years,” the CM told department officials.</p>