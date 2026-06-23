Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Continue UG talent scheme for more years: CM D K Shivakumar to higher education department

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar instructed officials in the higher education department to take steps to ensure the programme continues for a few more years.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 01:57 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us