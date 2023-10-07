Contractor jumps into Hemavathi River, video goes viral 

A first class contractor jumped into Hemavathi River from the bridge at Holenarasipur town on Thursday morning. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera, footage of which went viral on the social media.
K Sathar (80), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Holenarasipur town, is the contractor. According to sources, a person of the town had borrowed around Rs 80 lakh from Sathar two years ago and had invested in the share market, promising good returns. Later, he absconded. Sathar had discussed this with his close confidantes and went into depression, according to family members.
His health deteriorated and on Thursday morning. He was sitting on the old bridge for a while and later jumped into the river as per the footage recorded on the CCTV camera. A lorry driver, who noticed this, immediately alerted the police. Police, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, expert fishermen and divers have been searching for Sathar.