Contractors back statewide protest over pending payments

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru City Contractors Association has extended support to the statewide protest by contractors on Friday, demanding release of over Rs 37,000 crore in pending bills.</p>.<p>Contractors in Bengaluru said the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five corporations owe about Rs 1,500 crore.</p>.<p>"We have extended support by deciding not to undertake any public projects on March 6," GM Nanda Kumar, president of the association in Bengaluru, said.</p>.<p>He said that apart from the Rs 1,500-crore arrears, the GBA has not released 10 per cent of the bills withheld since 2019. “That comes to another Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.</p>.Karnataka: Contractors plan protest on budget day over pending bills .<p>The protest will not be indefinite. The association has decided to continue the protest from April 1, if the payments are not cleared.</p>.<p>Last month, state contractors’ association president R Manjunath had stated that the government had not cleared the bills for 2022-23.</p>.<p>The association, he said, had appealed to the chief minister and several Cabinet ministers multiple times, but the issue has not been resolved and no meeting has been called.</p>