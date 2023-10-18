Contractors’ delegation meets D K Shivakumar

A Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) delegation, led by its president D Kempanna, met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday and sought early release of pending bills for works carried out in the BBMP limits. Apparently, pending bills under BBMP are in excess of Rs 5,000 crore.
Speaking to reporters, Kempanna said Shivakumar assured the delegation that pending bills would be cleared soon. He said he reiterated his complaint against corruption in the government. “We said that there are irregularities while clearing the pending bills,” he said.
Asked if the ‘40% commission’ allegation the KSCA had levelled against the previous BJP government is valid for the Congress administration, Kempanna said: “Since this government is yet to take up major works, there hasn’t been any scope for corruption.” The Kempanna-led KSCA delegation met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last Saturday.