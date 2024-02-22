Converts in Lambani tandas must give up SC quota benefits: Seer

Sardar Sevalal Swami of Chitradurga's said on Wednesday that converts to Christianity in the Lambani tandas should give up reservation benefits availed under SC quota.
"Christian proselytisers and missionaries are converting people by exploiting their poverty and naivete. This should stop. Efforts will be made to bring back the converts to the Hinduism fold," he told reporters here.
Expressing disappointment over lack of grants to the Banjaras in the state budget, he demanded that Rs 500 crore should be given to the Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:07 IST)