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Convict on lifer not legally entitled to release after 20 years in jail, says Karnataka High Court

The convict and two others were awarded death penalty for kidnapping and murder of two children, which was later modified to life sentence.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:47 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaMysuruKarnataka High Court

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