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Convicted Karnataka MLAs bank on appellate relief to escape disqualification

A special court in Bengaluru, on April 17, 2026, sentenced Kulkarni to life imprisonment for the murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar, holding that the killing was premeditated.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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