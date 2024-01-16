Cooker blast victim in Mangaluru receives Rs 2 lakh compensation

Mangaluru: Auto rickshaw driver Purushotham K, who had suffered burn injuries in the Mangaluru cooker blast, received a compensation of Rs two lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund.
The cheque was handed over to him by Additional DC Santhosh Kumar on Tuesday, former MLC Ivan D’Souza said.
“I had appealed to the chief minister to provide financial assistance to the cooker blast victim. Purushotham had suffered burn injuries following a low-intensity cooker blast that occurred in a moving autorickshaw near Nagori on November 19, 2022,” said D’Souza.
Following the accident, Purushotham had undergone treatment at a private hospital for over a month. Even after discharge from the hospital and recovery, he cannot do any work. Considering the case as special, compensation had been sanctioned under the CM Relief Fund. Purushotham had said the compensation amount would be helpful to him.
It may be recalled that Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath had given an autorickshaw and Rs five lakh to Purushotham. Guru Beladingalu Foundation headed by R Padmaraj had renovated Purushotham’s house. The National Investigation Agency is probing the Mangaluru Cooker Blast Case.