Cooker blast victim in Mangaluru receives Rs 2 lakh compensation

Mangaluru: Auto rickshaw driver Purushotham K, who had suffered burn injuries in the Mangaluru cooker blast, received a compensation of Rs two lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund.

The cheque was handed over to him by Additional DC Santhosh Kumar on Tuesday, former MLC Ivan D’Souza said.

“I had appealed to the chief minister to provide financial assistance to the cooker blast victim. Purushotham had suffered burn injuries following a low-intensity cooker blast that occurred in a moving autorickshaw near Nagori on November 19, 2022,” said D’Souza.