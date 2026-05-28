Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cop attached to SDRF ends life in Karnataka's Belagavi

The staff members broke open the door and Chougule was found hanging.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 20:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagaviSuicidesdrf

Follow us on :

Follow Us