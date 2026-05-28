Cop attached to SDRF ends life in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: A circle police inspector, attached to the State Disaster Response Force, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Channamma Nagar in Belagavi on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Srishail <br>Chougule (37).</p>.<p>He had locked the room from inside in his house and did not come out for long. His family members alerted the SDRF office. The staff members broke open the door and Chougule was found hanging. He was shifted to the hospital immediately but was declared brought dead. Reasons for him taking the extreme step was not known.Udyambag police are <br>investigating.</p>.'Harassment': Social welfare asst director ends life in office in Karnataka .<p>In another incident, Panchayat Development Officer of Handiganur gram panchayat in Haveri taluk ended his life by consuming poison. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Dyavannanavar (52). Police said he died in a hospital in Davangere.</p>