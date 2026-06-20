Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cop booked for sexual harassment in Karnataka's Davanagere

In the complaint, the woman stated that she had been in touch with constable Hanumantha Siddappa Koonabevu for the past three years.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 02:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDavanagere

Follow us on :

Follow Us