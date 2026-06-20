Cop booked for sexual harassment in Karnataka's Davanagere

<p>Davanagere: Harihar Rural Police have registered an FIR against a police constable serving in KSRP 8th Battalion in Shivamogga on charges of harassing a 34-year-old widow and allegedly seeking sexual favours from her.</p>.<p>In the complaint, the woman stated that she had been in touch with constable Hanumantha Siddappa Koonabevu for the past three years. They were chatting with each other on WhatsApp on a regular basis. But his approach towards her changed in recent days.</p>.<p>She stated that the constable threatened her, saying he would share her private photos, WhatsApp chats and call records with her family members and upload the same on social media if she did not fulfil his sexual desires.</p>.<p>She alleged in the complaint that despite blocking his number, he was sending abusive messages through other numbers to her mobile phone.</p>.<p>She asked the police to destroy digital evidence and take legal action against him.</p>