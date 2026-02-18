'Copied UPA schemes, now even technology is copy-paste': Siddaramaiah on Robodog row at AI summit
The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Modi government and said the incident has brought "international embarrassement" for the country. Following the controversy, the University was asked to vacate the Expo.
Narendra Modi and the BJP don’t believe in 'Make in India'. They believe in 'Fake in India'.
At the AI Impact Summit, a BJP-linked institution passed off a Chinese robot as “Indian innovation”. Chinese media quickly exposed it - turning the spectacle into an international… pic.twitter.com/D4dxuNN6B9