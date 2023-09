More than 1,000 people have been booked on the charge of preventing police from discharging their duty in Nambihalli village of Srinivaspur taluk in Kolar district. The incident occurred when the police went to village on Tuesday for arresting Nagesh, who allegedly murdered his first wife and father-in-law. Villagers attacked Nagesh and attempted to stone him to death. The villagers had obstructed the police from preventing the attack.