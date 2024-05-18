Police release sketch of suspect who stabbed train attendant to death on Puducherry-Dadar Express

Belagavi: Greater Railway Police on Saturday have released sketch and video footage of suspect who stabbed one housekeeping staff of railways to death and injured four others on the Puducherry-Dadar Express train between Gunji-Khanapur railway stations.

On Wedneday, an unauthorised passenger had stabbed onboard housekeeping staff Devarshi Verma (23) resident of Uttar Pradesh to death in the train while train ticket examiner Ashraf Kittur and three other passengers had been injured in the attack. The Unauthorised passenger had alighted from the moving train and fled before it reached Belagavi railway station.