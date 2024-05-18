Police release sketch of suspect who stabbed train attendant to death on Puducherry-Dadar Express

Belagavi: Greater Railway Police on Saturday have released sketch and video footage of suspect who stabbed one housekeeping staff of railways to death and injured four others on the Puducherry-Dadar Express train between Gunji-Khanapur railway stations.
On Wedneday, an unauthorised passenger had stabbed onboard housekeeping staff Devarshi Verma (23) resident of Uttar Pradesh to death in the train while train ticket examiner Ashraf Kittur and three other passengers had been injured in the attack. The Unauthorised passenger had alighted from the moving train and fled before it reached Belagavi railway station.
Railway Protection Force and Greater Railway Police have formed four teams to nab the accused on the run. A sketch and video believed to be of the accused has been released by the police to seek help of the people to nab him.
According to the sketch, accused was aged about 40 to 42 years, 5.3 feet tall, small moustache and had been wearing white shirt and black trousers.
Published 18 May 2024, 07:36 IST