Cops seize gold worth Rs 3.5 crore in Chitradurga's Hiriyur

Chitradurga: The police in Hiriyur city of Chitradurga district confiscated unaccounted gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday night.

A man was spotted walking on the street ferrying a bag, raising suspicion. The cops stopped the man and checked the bag in which they found gold ornaments. The man was identified to be one Manoj, could not produce documents to prove that the ornaments belong to him.

Manoj was taken into custody and during interrogation, he revealed that he was carrying the ornaments laden bag from Davangere to a jewellery outlet in Hiriyur.

In another incident, electoral staff seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 6.8 lakh from goods carrier at Maskal in Hiriyur taluk.