Corruption allegations: H D Kumaraswamy an accused, trying to demotivate my team, says SIT chief

In a befitting reply to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s corruption allegations against him, M Chandra Sekhar, who heads a Special Investigation Team at the Lokayukta, has termed the state JD(S) president as an accused who is on bail and is targeting him to demotivate his officers.

"This accused (Kumaraswamy), who is on bail, has done this to create fear in the minds of officers of SIT by attacking me. But an accused, however high and mighty he may be, is an accused,” Chandra Sekhar said in a letter, addressed to his team members, promising them that he would work without fear and bring criminals to justice.

The letter, seen by Deccan Herald, is being widely circulated on social media and slowly brewing into a controversy.

Chandra Sekhar, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank IPS officer, heads the SIT under Lokayukta constituted to probe a case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused.

While the letter itself came as a shock to many officers, who denied having received any message when DH contacted them, Chandra Sekhar’s use of a famous quote left everyone’s jaw dropped.

Quoting playwright George Bernard Shaw, the ADGP said, “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.”

In the backdrop of this quote, the ADGP addressed his men and said, “We cannot avoid confronting criminals and accused during discharge of our duty.