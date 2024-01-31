Council of Mangaluru City Corporation resolves to hike property tax by 3%

If the MCC fails to hike the property tax as per the direction of the government, then it will have an impact on the release of the funds under 15th Finance Commission, Swaccha Bharat Mission 2.0. If the ULBs fail to take steps to mobilise its resources, then steps will be taken to withhold funds from the state finance commission, said the circular.

Waste water to lake

Corporator alleged that piggery units are discharging waste water into Kavoor Kere. Further, the water source in Bolpugudde is also getting polluted. To which, the mayor said that he has directed the health officer to visit the spot for inspection. When the health officer said that the issue is in the court, Commissioner Anand C L promised to solve the issue at the earliest.

Opposition leader in Council Praveenchandra Alva questioned the mayor and commissioner for allowing street food fiesta by inconveniencing the people. Roads were closed to facilitate the street food fest which in turn affected movement of vehicles. Corporator A C Vinayraj said that there were certain guidelines from the court which had to be adhered to and that he would write to the chief justice of Karnataka regarding the same. The ruling BJP members quickly replied that even the speaker of the legislative assembly had appreciated the street food festival and expressed his desire to replicate the same in his constituency.