Council of Mangaluru City Corporation resolves to hike property tax by 3%

Mangaluru: Property owners in Mangaluru need to brace for paying enhanced property tax from the next fiscal as the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation approved a 3 per cent hike in tax under the self-assessment scheme (SAS).
The resolution was passed during the monthly meeting chaired by the Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Wednesday. The agenda said that Section 108, 109 and 109A of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976 has been amended.
Accordingly, the guideline value of current market value needs to be adopted every financial year or in case the guideline values are not revised, then property tax needs to be hiked by three per cent. The directorate of municipal administration in its circular dated February 19, 2021 had said that fixing property tax as per the guidance value will be helpful in financially empowering the ULB and has directed the MCC to fix the property tax as per the amended act.
If the MCC fails to hike the property tax as per the direction of the government, then it will have an impact on the release of the funds under 15th Finance Commission, Swaccha Bharat Mission 2.0. If the ULBs fail to take steps to mobilise its resources, then steps will be taken to withhold funds from the state finance commission, said the circular.
Waste water to lake
Corporator alleged that piggery units are discharging waste water into Kavoor Kere. Further, the water source in Bolpugudde is also getting polluted. To which, the mayor said that he has directed the health officer to visit the spot for inspection. When the health officer said that the issue is in the court, Commissioner Anand C L promised to solve the issue at the earliest.
Opposition leader in Council Praveenchandra Alva questioned the mayor and commissioner for allowing street food fiesta by inconveniencing the people. Roads were closed to facilitate the street food fest which in turn affected movement of vehicles. Corporator A C Vinayraj said that there were certain guidelines from the court which had to be adhered to and that he would write to the chief justice of Karnataka regarding the same. The ruling BJP members quickly replied that even the speaker of the legislative assembly had appreciated the street food festival and expressed his desire to replicate the same in his constituency.