Council polls: Congress fields Marithibbegowda from south teachers’ constituency

Mysuru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the name of Marithibbegowda as the Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from South Teachers’ Constituency (STC), comprising Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

Meanwhile, Marithibbegowda has announced that he would file nomination on Tuesday at 10 am.

Marithibbegowda, who hails from Anchedoddi of Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, had become a Syndicate member of the University of Mysuru twice; elected as an MLC four times as Congress candidate in 2000, as an Independent candidate in 2006, twice as JD(S) candidate in 2012 and 2018.