Council proceedings end abruptly over NEP

Belagavi: The Legislative Council proceedings ended abruptly on Thursday during a discussion on National Education Policy (NEP) when the Opposition JD(S) legislator Marithibbe Gowda started speaking in favour of the state government.
The BJP members opposed Gowda’s views and asked him to go and sit with the ruling party. They raised objections and said he was giving wrong information to the House and insisted that he study the policy first. Following the ruckus, the chairman adjourned the proceedings.
During the discussion, the Opposition members demanded the government continue the NEP in the interest of students studying in the state syllabus, especially those in the government-run schools.
Senior BJP member Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “The decision to withdraw the NEP and implement the State Education Policy will cause injustice to those studying at the government-run and state board-affiliated schools as the CBSE and other board schools have already implemented the
NEP.”
Another BJP member Y A Narayana Swamy objected to appointing former University Grants Commission Chairman Sukhdeo Thorat as the chairman of the SEP committee. “Why did the government appoint a non-Kannadiga to draft the policy? Was there a shortage of experts in the state?” he questioned.
The Opposition members said that the government should not oppose any policy just because it was drafted by the BJP and urged it to reconsider the decision to withdraw the NEP and also requested the chief minister to make changes to the policy if necessary according to the needs of the state and implement it.