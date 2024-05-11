Countdown has begun for Congress govt in Karnataka: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday said that the countdown has begun for the ruling Congress government in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said that neither the MLAs of the ruling party nor the people of the state were confident about the survival of the state government.

“A lot of their leaders are in touch with us and at an opportune time their own people will pull down this government like it has happened in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in the past,” he said.