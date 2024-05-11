Countdown has begun for Congress govt in Karnataka: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday said that the countdown has begun for the ruling Congress government in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said that neither the MLAs of the ruling party nor the people of the state were confident about the survival of the state government.
“A lot of their leaders are in touch with us and at an opportune time their own people will pull down this government like it has happened in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in the past,” he said.
Ashok referred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that if electorate of Varna fail to give lead of 60,000 in Lok Sabha polls, his government won’t survive. He said similar statement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar in Mandya also.
“These statements show their lack of confidence in winning seats. Prior to this, Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and other leaders too had made similar statements. So, overall, this government will not last long after Lok Sabha poll results are out on June 4,” he said.
Ashoka said that Prajwal Revanna case is turning out to be a personal fight between JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
“The BJP has taken a stand that it will fight for people’s problems rather than getting into a family fight. As a principal opposition party we have the responsibility of highlighting the failures of this government on various fronts,” he said.
