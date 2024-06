Counting of votes for Chikkodi, Belgaum begins

Belagavi: Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election for Chikkodi parliamentary constituency began in the premises of RD College in Chikkodi and for Belgaum parliamentary constituency in the premises of RPD College here on Tuesday.

Strong rooms wherein EVMs and postal ballots were stored were opened by the election authorities in the presence of election observers and election agents of the candidates. Postal ballots were being counted in two different rooms and EVMs in counting rooms earmarked. Counting of ballot votes commenced at 8:00 am in the presence of election agents of candidates.

Chikkodi has 18 candidates in fray and is witnessing straight contest between BJP candidate sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle and Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi.