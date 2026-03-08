Couple from Bengaluru among four killed in separate accidents

<p>Kudligi/ Tumakuru: Four people, including a couple from Bengaluru, were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate accidents reported in Vijayanagar and Tumakuru districts on Saturday.</p>.<p>Srinivas (70 and his wife Ratnabai (65), residents of Patel Narayanaswamy Layout in Bengaluru, were killed after the car they were travelling in overturned near Adavi Suravvanahalli on NH 50 in Kudligi taluk on Saturday. The couple’s daughter Kavithabai and her husband Rupesh, who sustained injuries in the mishap, are undergoing treatment at Kudligi general hospital.</p>.<p>The accident occurred when they were going to Anjanadri Hill, the abode of Lord Hanuman. According to the police, the driver, Rupesh, was overspeeding. He lost control as the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch. The Kudligi police have registered a case.</p>.Speeding car jumps median, crashes into KSRTC bus on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway; 5 killed.<p class="CrossHead">Two from Kerala die</p>.<p>In another accident reported near Nagavalli in Tumakuru taluk, Rashid Ali (25) and Amin (23), natives of Kerala, died on the spot when their lorry crashed into a tree near Sopanahalli Gate. The victims were transporting Kadapa stone to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh.<br /> The accident resulted in a traffic jam on Kunigal-Tumakuru road. The police removed the damaged lorry and cleared the traffic.</p>.<p>The Hebburu police have registered a case.</p>