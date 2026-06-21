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Homeindiakarnataka

Couple rescued after motorcycle falls 40 feet into gorge in Karnataka's Savadatti

Both escaped as dense bushes and vegetation at the bottom of the gorge cushioned their fall.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 02:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

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