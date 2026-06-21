Couple rescued after motorcycle falls 40 feet into gorge in Karnataka's Savadatti

<p>Savadatti: A couple who fell nearly 40 feet into a gorge after their motorcycle skidded off the road near a spinning mill on the Yellammanagudda route on Saturday were rescued by personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services Department.</p>.<p>The injured were identified as Pavan Kumar Nayak (30) and his wife Arpita (23), residents of Unkal in Hubballi. The couple was returning after offering prayers at the Yellamma temple when their motorcycle reportedly went out of control and plunged into the gorge.</p>.<p>Both escaped as dense bushes and vegetation at the bottom of the gorge cushioned their fall.</p>.<p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel carried the couple to safety on their shoulders.</p>.<p>After being administered first aid at the taluk hospital, they were shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for further treatment.</p>.<p>The rescue operation was carried out by personnel Sunil Telagar, Ashok Rudragoudar, Janglisab Dodmani, Anand Hidakall, Manjunath <br />Madivalar and R Naveenkumar.</p>