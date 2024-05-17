Court extends interim anticipatory bail granted to JD(S) MLA H D Revanna till May 20

SIT had sent two notices to Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and Prajwal to appear before them for questioning in the case but both of them skipped it.

On Thursday, Revanna applied for anticipatory bail and SIT objected to this and sought either SIT or judicial custody. The court, after hearing both sides, decided to hear the matter again on Friday and till then gave relief to Revanna.