<p>Bengaluru: A special court for MPs/MLAs has convicted former minister and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the Yogesh Gowda murder case. The special court convicted Vinay Kulkarni for charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The court acquitted Vinay Kulkarni for charges under the Arms Act. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Thursday (April 16).</p><p>The case pertains to the killing of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. After the case was transferred to the CBI, the central agency filed a second additional charge sheet including Vinay Kulkarni as an accused for the offences under IPC sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 302 and under section 25 read with sections 3, 5, 8 and 29 of the Arms Act.</p>.Karnataka bypoll 'sabotage' row: Congress boots out MLC Abdul Jabbar over 'anti-party activities'.<p>On August 11, 2021, the Apex Court had granted bail to him which was subsequently cancelled by the Apex Court itself on June 6, 2025.</p>