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Court finds Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni guilty in BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case

The case pertains to the killing of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad on June 15, 2016.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressVinay Kulkarni

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